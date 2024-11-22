The teenagers, in the age group of 13-15, went to the water body in Bhiwandi in the Thane district on Thursday evening for a bath. However, they started sinking, the official said

Two boys drowned while their friend is missing after they entered a lake in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

After being alerted by the locals, firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of 13-year-olds Gulab Ansari and Sahil Sheikh, reported PTI.

A search is underway to trace the third teen, said an official from the Bhiwandi Town police station.

(With inputs from PTI)