Nearly 10 persons, including the two arrested, attacked the man with knives and a sword. The man died while some of his family members were injured, as per the FIR

An official on Wednesday said that the police have arrested a woman and another person for allegedly killing her 36-year-old paramour and injuring the latter's family members in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place late Monday night in Ulhasnagar area.

Nearly 10 persons, including the two arrested, attacked the man with knives and a sword. The man died while some of his family members were injured, as per the FIR, reported PTI.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

The deceased allegedly had an illicit relationship with the accused woman, who is married, and this led to the incident, the official from Ulhasnagar police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Search was on for the others involved in the attack, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant legal provisions.

Man stabs 23-year-old woman to death, injures her sister in Thane district

A man allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old woman to death for rejecting his advances and injured her sister in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The attack took place in the woman's house in Bhadwad village in Bhiwandi on Monday morning, an official said.

The woman was acquainted with the accused, Raju Mahendra Singh (24). They belonged to the same village in Uttar Pradesh and were neighbours, inspector Atul Adurkar of Shanti Nagar police station said, reported PTI.

The victim had turned down the accused's advances, and he was angry about the rejection, he said.

The accused allegedly walked into the woman's house around 11.15 am and stabbed her repeatedly with a kitchen knife till she collapsed, the official said.

He said the man also attacked and injured the woman's sister, who came to her rescue, he said, adding that the accused fled the scene and is absconding, reported PTI.

Police were subsequently alerted, and the body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital in Bhiwandi, the official said.

Based on the complaint by the deceased woman's father, the police have registered a case under sections 103 (murder), 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

