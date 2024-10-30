Breaking News
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality

Updated on: 30 October,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Locals blame unchecked criminal activities, understaffed police, and lack of background checks for escalating violence

Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality

The suspect Gaurav Udanshive with the Hill Line police

Residents of Ulhasnagar Camp 3 are living in fear after three murders in the past five days, which they say happened over petty issues. Locals allege that, without adequate law enforcement, local goons are openly roaming with sharp weapons. "In the past ten days, we’ve seen three murders. There’s complete lawlessness here, and the accused are freely roaming without fear of the law," said a local resident.


On October 28 a 47-year-old Rajesaheb Shaikh was allegedly killed by his friend, 24-year-old Afroz Mohammad Yakub Shaikh, over a minor dispute. According to the police, the two had met near Kajal Petroleum Pump when Afroz allegedly attacked Rajesaheb with a stone due to a disagreement over food. The FIR was filed the same day, and Afroz was arrested at his residence after confessing in a fit of rage.


One of the victims Bharat Duseja
On October 29 when Ajay Chouhan was allegedly murdered by eight unknown individuals. “The accused used a knife and sword to kill the victim, also attempting to harm his wife and brother after a verbal altercation,” said an officer from Central police.

An  FIR was registered and suspects Mukesh Kaskude and Mamta Singh were arrested. According to the police, the victim had a relationship with the accused Mamta. “We had tracked the accused using technical investigation and technical investigation. We arrested them on the same day when the FIR had been registered.” DCP Sachin Gore from Zone 4 assured the public of swift action. “We are arresting suspects the same day, conducting patrols, and booking offenders under the Arms Act. Citizens should report any suspicious activity to the helpline,” he told mid-day.

On October 25, involving the victim Bharat Doesja, who was allegedly killed by Gaurav Udanshive due to previous animosity. Bharat was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, having been attacked with a sharp object. An officer from Hill Line police reported that Gaurav was arrested within five hours of the FIR registration.

Local activist Shashikant Dayma from the Waldhuni Biradari pointed to three reasons for these incidents: "First, people have no fear and feel they can escape serious crimes. Second, police don’t conduct background checks on tenants. Third, the police are understaffed and preoccupied with festival and political security duties." Residents noted that the ambulance shortage forced them to take one victim to the hospital by two-wheeler and rickshaw.

