Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Victim, an Ulhasnagar resident, was brought to facility on two-wheeler by bystanders as ambulance was delayed; 26-year-old held

Bharat Duseja, the victim

Listen to this article
A man was stabbed by an unknown assailant in Ulhasnagar’s Camp 5 area on the night of October 24, prompting nearby residents to call the police and an ambulance. However, as the ambulance was delayed, bystanders transported the victim, Bharat Duseja, to Central Hospital on a two-wheeler and a rickshaw, where he was declared dead upon arrival.


The suspect Gaurav Udanshive with the Hill Line police
The Hill Line police reached the scene and identified a suspect within five hours using CCTV footage and technical investigation. The suspect, a 26-year-old man named Gaurav Udanshive, was tracked near Vithalwadi and Kalyan stations and ultimately caught in Ambernath’s Swaminarayan area.


A witness who assisted with transporting the victim said, “We saw him lying in a pool of blood. The police arrived quickly, but the ambulance was delayed, so we took him to the hospital ourselves. Unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.”

The victim being transported on a bike. PIC/Navneet Barhate
Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident may have stemmed from a previous conflict between the victim and the accused. Senior Police Inspector, Anil Jagtap said, “An initial FIR was registered against five people, but we confirmed only one was involved in the attack. We apprehended him within five hours.”

He added, “We believe Udanshive acted out of rage from a fight that occurred 15 days ago. Our investigation is ongoing.” The accused has been charged under Section 103 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

