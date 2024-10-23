Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Woman dies after being pushed from overcrowded train near Ambernath

Mumbai: Woman dies after being pushed from overcrowded train near Ambernath

Updated on: 24 October,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Karjat local, delayed by 25 minutes, was packed with commuters when she fell from the train

Mumbai: Woman dies after being pushed from overcrowded train near Ambernath

Rutuja Ganesh Jangam. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Woman dies after being pushed from overcrowded train near Ambernath
x
00:00

A 28-year-old woman, Rutuja Ganesh Jangam, died after falling from an overcrowded Karjat local train on Tuesday night. She was pushed out of the train between Ambernath and Badlapur stations due to the heavy crowd. 


According to the police, the Karjat-bound train, which departed from Ambernath at 8 pm, was running 25 minutes behind schedule.


Extremely crowded


Because of the delay, the train was extremely crowded. Witnesses said that when the train stopped at Ambernath station, many people rushed to board. In the confusion, Rutuja, who was also trying to get on, lost her balance and got stuck in the doorway. 

Crowding pushed her out

Soon after the train left the station, she was pushed out by the crowd and fell onto the tracks. Other passengers quickly informed authorities, and Rutuja was taken to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for emergency care, but she was declared dead when she arrived.

Police said that Rutuja was on her way home and had managed to board the train, but the overcrowding caused her to lose her grip. 

Parents in shock

“She was returning home to Karjat from her job in Thane. She worked at a private travel agency. We have informed her family, and they are in shock over her sudden death,” a police officer said.

The Kalyan Government Railway Police registered the case as an accidental death. “The woman slipped and fell onto the tracks. Locals informed us, and we reached the scene. We took her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival,” an official added.

Rutuja Jangam is survived by her parents and lived in an apartment in Karjat.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karjat kalyan central railway mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK