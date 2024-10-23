Karjat local, delayed by 25 minutes, was packed with commuters when she fell from the train

Rutuja Ganesh Jangam. Pic/Navneet Barhate

A 28-year-old woman, Rutuja Ganesh Jangam, died after falling from an overcrowded Karjat local train on Tuesday night. She was pushed out of the train between Ambernath and Badlapur stations due to the heavy crowd.

According to the police, the Karjat-bound train, which departed from Ambernath at 8 pm, was running 25 minutes behind schedule.

Extremely crowded

Because of the delay, the train was extremely crowded. Witnesses said that when the train stopped at Ambernath station, many people rushed to board. In the confusion, Rutuja, who was also trying to get on, lost her balance and got stuck in the doorway.

Crowding pushed her out

Soon after the train left the station, she was pushed out by the crowd and fell onto the tracks. Other passengers quickly informed authorities, and Rutuja was taken to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for emergency care, but she was declared dead when she arrived.

Police said that Rutuja was on her way home and had managed to board the train, but the overcrowding caused her to lose her grip.

Parents in shock

“She was returning home to Karjat from her job in Thane. She worked at a private travel agency. We have informed her family, and they are in shock over her sudden death,” a police officer said.

The Kalyan Government Railway Police registered the case as an accidental death. “The woman slipped and fell onto the tracks. Locals informed us, and we reached the scene. We took her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival,” an official added.

Rutuja Jangam is survived by her parents and lived in an apartment in Karjat.