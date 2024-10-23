Breaking News
28-year-old dies after falling off an overcrowded moving local train in Karjat near Mumbai

Updated on: 23 October,2024 09:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The victim was unable to maintain her balance on the Mumbai local train amid the heavy rush of passengers and was pushed out of the train between Ambernath and Badlapur stations

28-year-old dies after falling off an overcrowded moving local train in Karjat near Mumbai

Pic/Navneet Barhate

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old woman died after falling off from an overcrowded Karjat local train near Mumbai on Tuesday night. 


The victim, Rutuja Ganesh Jangam, was allegedly unable to maintain her balance owing to the heavy rush of passengers and was pushed out of the train between Ambernath and Badlapur stations.


According to the police, the Karjat-bound local train, which departed from Ambernath at 8 pm, was running 25 minutes late. This resulted in severe overcrowding of passengers on board.


Eyewitnesses stated that as soon as the train arrived at Ambernath station, a large number of commuters rushed to board the train. Jangam, who was attempting to board the train amid the chaos, lost her grip and got stuck in the doorway. Moments after the train left Ambernath station, she was pushed out of the train owing to the overcrowding, and fell onto the tracks.

Fellow passengers immediately alerted authorities, following which Jangam was rushed to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for emergency treatment. However, the doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

