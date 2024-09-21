Breaking News
Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Touted as a  game changer for the city, the Panvel-Karjat railway project falls under Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3 (MUTP-3) and is being implemented by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC)

The work of laying tracks has commenced on the new local train corridor between Karjat and Panvel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Touted as a  game changer for the city, the Panvel-Karjat railway project falls under Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3 (MUTP-3) and is being implemented by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).


The length of the new line is about 29.6 km with five stations. The entire line has three tunnels, two rail flyovers, 44 major and minor bridges, 15 road under bridges and seven road over bridges. The target date of completion is December 2025.



“The track laying has started in the tunnels. Tunnels feature ballast-less track and include public refuge areas, a tunnel control system (SCADA), lighting system, fire fighting system, and ventilation systems, meeting contemporary international standards,” Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of MRVC, said.


“Overall 56 per cent of the work has been completed and the cost of the entire project is Rs 2,782.00 crore,” an official said. The existing old line caters to goods and a few long-distance passenger trains. The new double line corridor will enable local trains to run between Mumbai to Karjat via Panvel

