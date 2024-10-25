Breaking News
Mumbai: Ulhasnagar resident brutally killed; cops book 4 unidentified persons

Updated on: 25 October,2024 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Police said that a resident of the area, Bharat Duseja, was attacked by four to five unidentified men when he was travelling with a friend on a two-wheeler

Bharat Duseja was brutally attacked/ Navneet Barhate

An Ulhasnagar resident was killed by four unidentified assailants which has caused widespread panic among the locals. The brutal murder took place in Kailash Colony in the Camp 5 area of Ulhasnagar. 


Police said that a resident of the area, Bharat Duseja, was attacked by four to five unidentified men when he was travelling with a friend on a two-wheeler. The cops said that Duseja, who lives near Satram Das Hospital in Camp 4, and his friend were intercepted by the assailants and they attacked him with sharp weapons. 



In the attack, which happened in a bustling area, Duseja sustained grievous injuries. He was taken to the hospital by passersby in a two-wheeler and an auto-rickshaw due to lack of ambulance. When they reached the Central Hospital, doctors declared him dead. 

The motive behind the brutal killing remains unclear; meanwhile, the Hill Line Police have registered an FIR against the unknown assailants and have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the accused persons. 

Crime News ulhasnagar thane crime mumbai crime news mumbai police

