Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused, Gurav Kiran Udanshive, in connection with the murder that occurred in Ulhasnagar town late on Thursday night, Thane police PRO Sailesh Salvi said

An official said that the police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man within hours of him stabbing a person to death over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The police were alerted about a man being attacked with a sharp weapon on a road. A team reached the scene and took the victim, Bharat Shayamlal Duseja (35), to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Duseja had multiple stab wounds on his face, neck, and chest, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The accused, a resident of Indira Nagar in Ulhasnagar, attempted to flee the town with his wife and was nabbed from Kalyan railway station within five hours of the killing, he said, reported PTI.

The victim and the accused had some disputes. Udanshive had caught hold of the victim and stabbed him with the sharp weapon in public, the official said, adding that further probe is on.

Man killed over land dispute; two held

Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly killing a 52-year-old man over a land dispute at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused, identified as Suraj Vilas Patil and Harsh Sunil Patil, murdered Sanjay Shriram Patil on Tuesday night, he said, reported PTI.

Senior police inspector Sailesh Salvi said, "Around 10 pm on Tuesday, the accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon on the Shiv Mandir Road here, following which he died," reported PTI.

His body was later sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103(1) (murder) has been registered against the duo at the Shivaji Nagar police station, the official added, reported PTI.

As per the probe conducted so far, the murder is a fallout of dispute over five acres of land that the victim had purchased from one Shantaram Patil, the police said.

