The woman was acquainted with the accused, Raju Mahendra Singh (24). They belonged to the same village in Uttar Pradesh and were neighbours, inspector Atul Adurkar of Shanti Nagar police station said

The police on Tuesday said that a man allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old woman to death for rejecting his advances and injured her sister in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The attack took place in the woman's house in Bhadwad village in Bhiwandi on Monday morning, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

The victim had turned down the accused's advances, and he was angry about the rejection, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

The accused allegedly walked into the woman's house around 11.15 am and stabbed her repeatedly with a kitchen knife till she collapsed, the official said, reported PTI.

He said the man also attacked and injured the woman's sister, who came to her rescue, he said, adding that the accused fled the scene and is absconding.

Police were subsequently alerted, and the body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital in Bhiwandi, the official said, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint by the deceased woman's father, the police have registered a case under sections 103 (murder), 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

Man bludgeoned to death, body set on fire in Latur; one held

A man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a 25-year-old man to death and setting his body on fire in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday, police said, reported PTI.

The accused, a scrap collector, was arrested within five hours of the killing that took place on Barshi road in the jurisdiction of the MIDC police station, an official said, reported PTI.

The body of an unidentified man near a hospital in the morning, he said.

The victim was later identified as Laxman Subhash Gajghate, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was an alcoholic and had come to Latur on October 24 for medical treatment, the official said, reported PTI.

Gajghate left his sister's house on Saturday and did not return, he said.

Following a probe, the police zeroed in on the accused, Sachin Shivaji Waghmare. The victim had allegedly assaulted Waghamre for a sleeping spot on the roadside, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused later returned to the scene and allegedly bludgeoned the victim with a stone while he was asleep and set the body on fire to destroy evidence, he said.

