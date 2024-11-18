The victims invested Rs 1.64 crore through his company in two years till June 2024, hoping to get good returns, the official from Mumbra police station said

Police have registered a case against an investment firm owner in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating two persons of Rs 1.39 crore by luring them to invest money in share market for better returns, an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The victims invested Rs 1.64 crore through his company in two years till June 2024, hoping to get good returns, the official from Mumbra police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

However, the accused did not invest the money in the share market and instead misappropriated it.

He later refunded only Rs 24.9 lakh to the victims, who subsequently filed a police complaint, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The police on Sunday registered an FIR against the investment firm owner under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by businessman) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Eight held for porting phone numbers without KYC for online cheating

Eight persons were arrested for allegedly porting mobile phone numbers without Know Your Customer documents and providing them to cyber fraudsters to create Whatsapp groups for online cheating, a police official said on November 14, reported PTI.

The arrests were made by the cyber police station of Mumbai crime branch, he added.

The arrested persons include employees of two leading mobile phone service providers and shop owners, the official added.

"These Whatsapp groups were used to lure people into bogus share investments and trade. The eight-member gang has sold at least 3,000 numbers in this illegal way. The fraudsters have cheated people of several crore rupees. The probe began after a man lodged a complaint that he was cheated of Rs 51.33 lakh between May 14 and June 28 this year," he said, reported PTI.

"Our probe found that his number was added to a Whatsapp group with the help of a SIM card that was ported illegally using UPC code," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)