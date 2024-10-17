After the 61 year old victim questioned the accused, he only gave back Rs 2 lakh from the money received

Police have filed a case against a man for reportedly cheating a 61 year old man in Thane district in Maharashtra of 3 lakhs by promising him to get his son employed in the postal department, an official said on Thursday, PTI reported.

The 64-year-old accused got in touch with the man, who also lived in Kalyan in the Thane district, few years ago.

The accused took Rs 5 lakh from the man after promising him to get his son employed in the postal department, however he did not fulfil the promise, the Bazarpeth police said, PTI reported.

After the victim questioned the accused, he only gave Rs 2 lakh from the money received.

Based on the complaint by the victim, the police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the accused under various legal provisions, which includes cheating and criminal breach of trust, the official said to PTI.

Autorickshaw driver loses Rs 10.6 lakh in job scam

Earlier this year, an autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 10.6 lakh by a fraudster who promised to get his son a job in the Railways, the police said, PTI reported.

Based on a complaint, the police registered an FIR against one Kiran Bhau Dalvi, a resident of Murbad, for criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery, an official said, according to the PTI.

in March 2022, the accused approached the victim promising to get his son a job in the Railways, and he allegedly handed over a promissory note and fabricated letters from the Railways, he said.

Over time, the accused managed to get Rs 10.6 lakh from the complainant but did not provide any information about job status or return the money, the official said, as per the PTI.