Victim had paid accused Rs 10 lakh to obtain permanent position but didn’t receive salary for year

Rajesh Purabiya, the victim of the scam; (right) The victim’s mother, Dai Purabiya, sold jewellery so her son could secure the job for her son

Listen to this article Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job x 00:00

A 32-year-old man, Rajesh Purabiya, who spent 11 months working as a sweeper for the BMC, cleaning roads in Bandra daily, has been revealed as a victim of a fake job scam. His mother, Dai Mohan Purabiya, paid Rs 10 lakh to the accused, believing it would secure her son a permanent position. However, when the ID card and offer letter were verified, they were found to be fake. The Matunga police have now registered an FIR and are investigating the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajesh Purabiya, a resident of Mitali Apartment on BP Road in Bhayandar East, had been jobless and searching for work in 2014. His mother, Dai Purabiya, sold her jewellery to pay the Rs 10 lakh demanded by the scammers. Dai Pu rabiya said, “My son was jobless and searching for a job. I met my relative, Virji Rathod, who lives in Dadar and has good contacts in the civic body. Rathod promised me that he could get him a job at the BMC, but we had to pay Rs 10 lakh for it.”



The fake ID card issued to the victim

Rathod arranged several meetings between the Purabiya family and individuals who posed as BMC officers. They were introduced to another accused, Jitendra Bhikha Solanki of Matunga, who instructed them to pay Rs 5 lakh as an advance and the remaining Rs 5 lakh after securing the job. According to police officials, in 2015, the Purabiya family attended another meeting with Rathod and Solanki at Ganga Vihar. They were asked to pay Rs 2 lakh via cheque to initiate the job process. Five days later, they paid an additional R3 lakh.

“In 2016, they told us that my son would be appointed as a sweeper in the garbage department at BMC’s Almeida Park Chowkie on Carter Road in Bandra West,” said Dai Purabiya. He worked daily from 6 am to 1 pm, cleaning roads in areas assigned by BMC senior officers, as stated in the FIR. Dai Purabiya added, “My son worked at the BMC for 11 months, and all the officers at the Bandra office knew him. The other accused, Suresh Makwana and Manoj Jadhav, were present at the ward office and assigned tasks to my son Rajesh.”

“My son did not receive any salary, and when I inquired, the accused told me that there was a delay due to some issues and that he would receive his salary soon. However, in 2018, when I checked with the BMC office using the ID card given to my son, I discovered it was fake and that no such worker was appointed by the BMC. I felt cheated and reported it to the police, but they did not register an FIR,” Dai Purabiya said.

During the lockdown in 2022, the victim revisited the BMC office.

“I complained to the BMC office multiple times but received no response. I then contacted the Marji Organisation and NGO in Kurla East, which helped me file a complaint at the Mahim police station. Finally, on Tuesday, the Mahim police registered my FIR,” added Dai Purabiya.

Senior Inspector Sudhakar Shirsath of Mahim police station said, “We have registered the FIR against the accused who are involved in this job racket. We will investigate and take action accordingly. We will also take the help of the BMC to determine who is involved in this scam.”