Updated on: 04 September,2024 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to the MBVV crime branch, Shamsher, a contractor who specialised in building chawls, planned the murder after amassing significant gambling debts.

The accused was arrested from Varanasi by MBVV Crime Branch/ Hanif Patel

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) crime branch unit 3 has effectively solved the murder case of Pramodkumar Govind Bind, a 45-year-old chawl builder whose body was discovered in his room in Nalasopara East. In connection with the incident, the police have arrested Sameerkumar, also known as Shamsher Baccha Bind, a 30-year-old man.


According to the MBVV crime branch, Shamsher, a contractor who specialised in building chawls, planned the murder after amassing significant gambling debts. The accused secured a Rs 25,000 loan by mortgaging his bike, intending to invest it in his construction firm. However, he lost the entire amount in a single night of gambling with his friends.



Shamsher moved to Surat, where he worked in an embroidery factory, fearing repercussions from his parents. Dissatisfied with the poor pay and hard work, he resigned from his job and devised a plot to assassinate Pramodkumar, who was known to keep funds at home for business purposes.


Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh of the MBVV Crime Branch Unit 3 confirmed that on August 24, Pramodkumar Bind was murdered in his house. 

"On August 24, the deceased chawl builder Pramodkumar Bind was found murdered at his home in Nalasopara East. There were no CCTV cameras in the area. During the investigation, we formed a team and interrogated many people connected to the construction business. We called a contractor named Shamsher, but his phone was switched off. We suspected him, and when we checked his phone location, we found that he was in Surat just a day before the murder and had turned off his phone."

"We sent a team to Surat and discovered that Shamsher had sold his mobile phone for money. We traced him to his village in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh," Senior PI Badakh added.

Shamsher confessed to arranging the murder to steal money from Pramodkumar's house.

Shamsher sold his phone on the night of August 23 and utilised the funds to travel to Mumbai. When he arrived, he approached Pramodkumar, who offered him supper and a place to stay because they were from the same village and knew each other. After Pramodkumar fell asleep, Shamsher stabbed him in the neck with a kitchen knife and strangled him to death. He then fled to his village in Varanasi.

CCTV footage from the Borivali railway station confirmed the timeline, with Shamsher arriving on the night of August 23 and departing for his village on August 24.

