A Thane police official on Monday said that a 53-year-old woman was cheated of Rs 62.21 lakh after being promised high returns on investment in stocks, reported news agency PTI.

The woman was contacted on her cellphone by an unidentified accused between July 7 and August 3I who lured her into investing the amount with an online trading platform, the Manpada police station official said while sharing an update on Thane investment fraud, reported PTI.

In another case registered at Vishnunagar police station, a man was cheated of Rs 14.30 lakh in a similar manner, another official said.

A Hill Line police station official said a man has been booked for cheating a family of Rs 31.30 lakh after getting them to join a company for "lifetime profits", an official saidsaid while sharing an update on Thane investment fraud, reported PTI.

All three FIRs, under Information Technology Act and other laws, were registered on September 7, though no one has been arrested.

Woman booked for cheating friend of Rs 8.17 lakh in Thane

A case has been registered against a 38-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane city who allegedly duped her friend of Rs 8.17 lakh on the pretext of claiming her deceased father's life insurance and promising a cut from the money, police said on September 6, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police on September 4 registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, Sonia Suresh Nair, at Vishnunagar police station in Dombivili, an official said, reported PTI.

Nair allegedly approached her friend claiming that her deceased father had a life insurance policy worth Rs 88 lakh and the funds were frozen in a joint bank account she held with him, as it was inactive, he said, reported PTI.

The accused told the complainant that she needed Rs 8.17 lakh to pay the activation fee to get the policy amount and promised him a share of the payout, the official said, reported PTI.

The complainant paid Rs 8.17 lakh to the accused through online transactions between July 2023 and January 2024, he said.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, and further probe is underway, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)