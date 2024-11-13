A 28-year-old woman, resident of Rabodi area, in her police complaint said the accused had convinced her as well as her mother and sister to invest in their construction firm based in Mumbai's Bandra area, promising significant returns

Police have registered a case against two owners of a construction company for allegedly cheating a Thane family of Rs 1.2 crore in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

A 28-year-old woman, resident of Rabodi area, in her police complaint said the accused had convinced her as well as her mother and sister to invest in their construction firm based in Mumbai's Bandra area, promising significant returns, reported PTI.

On December 31, 2022, the two accused, who are brothers, allegedly persuaded her family to invest Rs 1.20 crore with the assurance of a payout of Rs 3 crore in five years or, alternatively, the option to receive two or three flats in Bandra, a Rabodi police official said, reported PTI.

The woman's family then took loans from different sources to invest the money into the construction firm, he said.

However, when her family sought the invested amount back and the profits in May this year, the accused refused to pay the sum and threatened them, boasting of their high-level connections, the official said, reported PTI.

The woman filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered against the two accused on Monday under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, the official said.

2 water project employees held for bribery in Thane

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two employees of the Thane Zilla Parishad's water project for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor, the ACB said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

As per the complaint of the contractor, who was engaged for a rural water supply scheme, the accused -- an executive engineer and a peon -- had demanded Rs 27,000 from him for clearing the payment for his work, an ACB official said, reported PTI.

The accused later agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 20,000.

The contractor, unwilling to pay the bribe, reported the matter to the ACB.

The anti-graft agency on Monday laid a trap at the water scheme office where the peon was caught while accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the engineer, the official said.

Both the accused were arrested and booked under provisions of the Protection of Corruption Act, the ACB added.

(With inputs from PTI)