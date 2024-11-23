To prevent any untoward incident, police used 'mild' lathi charge to disperse the supporters of the two Shiv Senas, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra Assembly election results: Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar x 00:00

The police used 'mild' force outside the counting centre in Sillod assembly constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra on Saturday after a large number of supporters of two rival Shiv Sena candidates came face to face during the Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024, an official said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place around 5.45 pm as police tried to control the ensuing chaos, the official said.

In Sillod, the nominee of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and state minister Abdul Sattar was leading by a margin of 2,420 against Suresh Bankar of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) after 20 rounds as per the Election Commission.

According to the PTI, as counting was underway, a disorderly crowd of supporters of both candidates gathered outside the centre, the official said.

"To prevent any untoward incident, police used 'mild' lathi charge to disperse the supporters of the two Shiv Senas. The situation is peaceful and under control," a senior official from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police told PTI.

Family feuds see candidates of NCP and Shiv Sena win in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra assembly election contest saw intense rivalries among several political families including the Sharad Pawar clan in the Baramati constituency.

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar trounced his nephew and debutant politician Yugendra Pawar by over 1 lakh votes, winning the eighth term from the bastion.

The resounding victory marks Ajit Pawar settling political scores with his uncle Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule in the first assembly contest after the NCP split in July 2023.

Six months back, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar was defeated by Sule in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Baramati.

Another dramatic family contest played out in the Kannad constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of the Marathwada region, where Sanjana Danve, daughter of ex-Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, successfully contested her debut election on the Shiv Sena ticket.

Sanjana faced a personal and political challenge from her estranged husband, Harshvardhan Jadhav who contested as an Independent. Despite the complicated circumstances, she emerged victorious, marking a successful debut in the political arena.

Sanjana polled 84,492 votes, defeating Harashvardhan by a margin of 18,201 votes. Her victory added to the growing presence of Shiv Sena in the region, with her brother Santosh Raosaheb Danve, the incumbent BJP MLA, holding on to his Bhokardan seat in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

(with PTI inputs)