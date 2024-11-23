The Mahayuti leaders including Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde on Saturday held a joint press conference after the vote counting showed the alliance winning with huge margin

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar during a joint press conference on Saturday. Pic/X

The Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, Ajit Pawar said on Saturday after the Mahayuti alliance was seen getting majority in the poll results.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"This is landslide victory for Mahayuti in Maharashtra, this is historic. I want to thank all the voters in Maharashtra," Ajit PAwar said, adding that the MVA alleged that our schemes were freebies and were putting a burden on the state, yet the MVA’s own manifesto included the same promises.

Ajit Pawar further said, "Now they are blaming the EVMs. My question is, why did they accept the results of the Lok Sabha elections? They should be calling for all elections to be conducted through postal ballots."

He added that the people have given us a big mandate, and the responsibility is now immense. It is our duty to deliver.

Maharashtra Election 2024 results Live:

Devendra Fadnavis said, “I am at a loss for words for the kind of mandate the people have given us and the faith they have shown in us and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a huge responsibility, and we are committed to fulfilling all the promises."

He added, "People from all communities have voted for us. The slogan ‘Ek Hai to Safe Hai’ by the Prime Minister was meant to unite everyone, and Maharashtra has voted in support of that."

Addressing the press conference, Eknath Shinde said, “Many elections have been held in Maharashtra, but this one is historic. People from all sectors, castes, and communities have voted for us. Our Ladki Bahin Yojana has worked, and the kind of work we have done has been people-centric. The results are reflecting the same.”

He said, "We have completed a lot of infrastructure work, such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Samruddhi Mahamarg, Mumbai Metro Projects, and coastal roads, among others."