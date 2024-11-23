As the final tally of votes poured in, politicians, some of whom have been key figures in the state’s political landscape for years, found themselves losing their constituencies

Prithviraj Chavan and Amit Thackeray. File Pic

The results of the Maharashtra Assembly election result 2024 have delivered some stunning upsets, with several prominent political leaders suffering unexpected defeats.

As the final tally of votes poured in, politicians, some of whom have been key figures in the state's political landscape for years, found themselves losing their constituencies as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Saturday retained power in Maharashtra, maintaining sway over 230 of the 288 assembly seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi's dream of wresting power fizzled.

Among the most notable losses were leaders from major political parties.

The electoral results are being seen as a shift in the state’s political dynamics with some of the big names who failed to turn out to be victorious:

Candidate Party Opponent Constituency Prithviraj Chavan Congress Atul Bhosale (BJP) Karad South Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh Indian National Congress (INC) Ramesh Kashiram Karad (BJP) Latur rural Zeeshan Siddique NCP (joined recently) Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena (UBT)) Bandra East Fahad Ahmad NCP (SCP), husband of Swara Bhasker Sana Malik (Ajit Pawar-led NCP) Anushakti Nagar Balasaheb Thorat Congress Amol Dhondiba Khatal (Shiv Sena) Sangamner Amit Thackeray Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Mahesh Sawant (Shiv Sena (UBT)) Mahim

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena nominee Hikmat Udhan defeated former Maharashtra minister and incumbent NCP (SP) MLA Rajesh Tope by a margin of 2,309 votes from the Ghansawangi seat in the assembly polls, results of which were declared on Saturday.

Notably, Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, which became the epicentre of the Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange, is part of the Ghansawangi seat.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule won from Kampthi seat in Nagpur district by a margin of 40,946 votes.

He defeated Congress' Suresh Bhoyar in the assembly polls, results of which were announced on Saturday.

Sreejaya Chavan, daughter of former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, won her debut assembly poll contest from Bhokar seat in Nanded district by trouncing Congress rival Tirupati Kadam Kondhekar by 50,551 votes.

BJP candidates have won five of the six assembly seats in the Chandrapur district in the Maharashtra polls, with the Congress consoling itself with just one win.

Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar retained his seat from Brahmapuri, while senior BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar registered his fourth consecutive victory in Ballarpur.

BJP's Deorao Bhonge won from Rajura, while his party colleague Kirtikumar, alias Bunty Bhangdiya, grabbed the Chimur seat. The saffron party's Kishore Jorgewar and Karan Deotale won from the Chandrapur and Warora constituencies, respectively.

The BJP, which leads the Mahayuti coalition, was winning or leading in 132 of the 288 seats in the states, according to the latest figures shared by the Election Commission. Its partners Shiv Sena and NCP are set to win 57 and 41 seats.