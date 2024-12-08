A woman has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 24-year-old man in Thane district, Maharashtra. The man died in September, and the case was registered after his father filed a complaint.

Representational Pic

A woman has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 24-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district, as per the police. The incident, which occurred in September, has led to a case being registered following a complaint lodged by the deceased man's father.

According to PTI reports, the police registered the case on Friday under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to abetment of suicide. The man, identified as Kunal Krishna Varta, tragically took his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in Bhiwandi town on September 12.

The complainant, who is Varta's father, has alleged that the accused woman, who is married, befriended his son via social media. They reportedly had an affair, and the woman had allegedly made false promises of love to Varta. The father claims that these false assurances and emotional distress led his son to take the extreme step of suicide.

An official from the police department has confirmed that a probe is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. However, no arrests have been made yet. Investigators are looking into the details of the relationship between the woman and the victim, as well as the communication that might have contributed to Varta's tragic end.

The case has stirred concerns over social media relationships and their potential emotional impact on individuals. It also raises questions about the role of emotional manipulation in cases of self-harm and suicide. The authorities are continuing their investigation, but as per PTI reports, the investigation is still ongoing, and no further developments have been reported.

This incident has drawn attention to the need for greater awareness of mental health issues and the dangers of emotional abuse that can arise through online relationships.

(With inputs from PTI)