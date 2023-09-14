Couple found hanging in their house in Thane, police suspect suicide

A couple, both in their early twenties, allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves in their rented residence in Thane

The bodies of the deceased, identified as Somnath Sonawane (23) and Sujata Deshmukh (21), were recovered on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in a chawl in Tanaji Nagar area of Kasara, according to the police official. Sonawane worked as a construction labourer.

The victims were in love with each other, but their families were against their relationship. We suspect this could be the reason behind their extreme step stated the police. Inspector Ramesh Tavdi of Kasara police station said, "No suicide note was found at the site. Our preliminary probe revealed that the duo had come to stay in the rented room just two months back. They were in love with each other, but their families opposed their relationship. That could be the reason behind their extreme step of ending their lives together."

According to the police, the incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the owner of the house went to meet them. Nobody responded despite repeatedly knocking at the door. Later, the owner alerted the police.

The police reached the site and broke open the door. "The duo were hanging from the ceiling of the house," the official added.

"The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered," the police said.

Meanwhile, on September 10, four men were booked in Kalyan for allegedly harassing a 16-year-old teenager.

"The girl committed suicide by hanging on Friday when her brother went out of the house for some work," the police official said. As per the police, the body was sent for post mortem at Sir JJ Hospital.

Based on the complaint of her kin, the four persons have been booked under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(with inputs from PTI)