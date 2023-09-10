Thane Crime: Four men booked after teenager kills self in Kalyan

Four men have been booked in Kalyan for allegedly harassing a 16-year-old teenager

Representative image/iStock

Four men have been booked in Kalyan for allegedly harassing a 16-year-old teenager.

According to the police, the teen girl killed herself due to the harrassment.

"The girl was taken by the four accused to a 'hookah' party and then to the house of a friend where they harassed her," the Bazarpeth police station official said.

"The girl committed suicide by hanging on Friday when her brother went out of the house for some work. As per the family, she was disturbed all through the day," the police official added.

As per the police, the body was sent for post mortem at Sir JJ Hospital. The post-mortem report details are awaited.

Based on the complaint of her kin, the four persons have been booked under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"No one has been arrested as yet," the police official informed.

In a similar incident, a 27-year-old man allegedly killed self by slitting his wrists and hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

Suresh Karmakarni, a two-wheeler mechanic, was found hanging in the bedroom of his house in Virar town on Saturday evening, an official said.

Karmakarni allegedly slit his wrists in the toilet and then went to the bedroom where he hanged himself from the ceiling around 7 pm, he said.

The man's family members alerted the police and the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

As per the preliminary probe, the man took the extreme step as he was unable to repay loans, he said, adding that a case of accidental has been registered.

(with inputs from PTI)