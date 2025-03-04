The body of the victim was found by a villager on Monday morning who informed the police, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan town of Maharashtra x 00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case of murder against three construction workers for allegedly killing their colleague in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police officials said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the victim who was identified as Sagar Suresh Gothade was found by a villager on Monday morning, they said.

As per the complaint lodged by a resident of Khadavli village, the four construction workers hailed from Nashik district and had been residing at his tin-shed as tenants for over a fortnight. They were employed for construction of a wall on the Samruddhi Highway, according to the PTI.

"On Monday morning, when the house owner noticed the body of Gothade in a pool of blood in a nearby field. The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to his head. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a police official said, as per the PTI.

The police later registered a case of murder against the trio - Vishal, Badri and Ganesh - and a search was underway to trace them, he said, adding that the motive behind the crime was not yet clear, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Five of family held for killing man in road rage incident in Palghar

In an another incident in Palghar district of Maharashtra, as many as five members of a family have been arrested for allegedly beating a 25-year-old man to death in an incident of road rage in Palghar district, the police said on Tuesday, as per the PTI.

The incident occurred in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district on Monday night when the victim was riding his motorcycle with a friend, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pornima Chowgule-Shringi said, reported the PTI.

The official said that the victim Saurabh Mishra's motorcycle touched the main accused, Kaushik Chavan, and an argument ensued.

She said that chavan's family members soon joined the fight and attacked Mishra and his friend with iron rods and other weapons.

The injured man was taken to different hospitals but died during treatment, she said.

The official said the accused have been arrested under section relevant provisions of the BNS, and a probe was underway.

(with PTI inputs)