Breaking News
Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan
Over 1200-vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali: CM
Shiv Sena (UBT) stakes claim to LoP post in assembly, nominates Bhaskar Jadhav
Dhananjay Munde resignation: MVA to move breach of privilege notice, says NCP SP
Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan town of Maharashtra

Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan town of Maharashtra

Updated on: 04 March,2025 10:46 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The body of the victim was found by a villager on Monday morning who informed the police, an official said

Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan town of Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan town of Maharashtra
x
00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case of murder against three construction workers for allegedly killing their colleague in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police officials said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


The body of the victim who was identified as Sagar Suresh Gothade was found by a villager on Monday morning, they said.


As per the complaint lodged by a resident of Khadavli village, the four construction workers hailed from Nashik district and had been residing at his tin-shed as tenants for over a fortnight. They were employed for construction of a wall on the Samruddhi Highway, according to the PTI.


"On Monday morning, when the house owner noticed the body of Gothade in a pool of blood in a nearby field. The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to his head. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a police official said, as per the PTI.

The police later registered a case of murder against the trio - Vishal, Badri and Ganesh - and a search was underway to trace them, he said, adding that the motive behind the crime was not yet clear, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Five of family held for killing man in road rage incident in Palghar

In an another incident in Palghar district of Maharashtra, as many as five members of a family have been arrested for allegedly beating a 25-year-old man to death in an incident of road rage in Palghar district, the police said on Tuesday, as per the PTI.

The incident occurred in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district on Monday night when the victim was riding his motorcycle with a friend, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pornima Chowgule-Shringi said, reported the PTI.

The official said that the victim Saurabh Mishra's motorcycle touched the main accused, Kaushik Chavan, and an argument ensued.

She said that chavan's family members soon joined the fight and attacked Mishra and his friend with iron rods and other weapons.

The injured man was taken to different hospitals but died during treatment, she said.

The official said the accused have been arrested under section relevant provisions of the BNS, and a probe was underway.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra thane crime mumbai crime news Crime News thane murder case

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK