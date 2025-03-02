Minor girl found dead in Palghar; cops launch probe

The cause of the death, and how the girl, resident of a locality under Pelhar police station limits, reached the hillock, were not yet known

Representational Image

The body of a six-year-old girl was found on a hillock in Maharashtra's Palghar district early Sunday morning, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The cause of the death, and how the girl, resident of a locality under Pelhar police station limits, reached the hillock, were not yet known, they said.

The body was found on Sriram Nagar hillock at around 4.30 am, an official from Pelhar police station told PTI.

The girl was identified and her parents were traced, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said, adding a probe was on into the girl's death.

Minor girl raped, forced to undergo abortion; accused man, doctor held

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping of a 17-year-old girl and forcing her to undergo abortion on the basis of fake documents in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The dead foetus, which was buried at a crematorium in Ulhasnagar, has been exhumed for further probe into the case, they said, adding that a doctor who provided medicines for the termination of the minor's pregnancy has also been arrested.

The victim and the 29-year-old accused man were neighbours at a locality in Ulhasnagar township, reported PTI.

In July last year, the accused lured the victim to his home under the pretext of having dinner, while his wife, children and parents had gone to their native village, Ulhasnagar central police station's senior inspector Shankar Avtade said, reported PTI.

The man allegedly raped the minor on multiple occasions and threatened to kill her if she informed about it to anyone, the official said.

The victim later found she was pregnant, and when she informed the accused about it, he provided her with abortion pills given by a private practitioner, he said.

When the attempt failed, the accused's wife, mother and mother-in-law allegedly conspired to force the victim, who was seven months pregnant, for an abortion last month, the official said.

When the the victim's parents were away, she was taken to a hospital. The accused provided false identification and age details of the victim, and doctors advised an abortion, reported PTI.

The abortion was subsequently conducted at a civic hospital in Kalyan, the official said.

The accused's wife and mother then hastily buried the foetus at a crematorium in Ulhasnagar, he said, reported PTI.

The offences came to light on February 23 when the victim informed her mother after the latter returned from her village.

Following this, the victim's family lodged a complaint at Ulhasnagar Central Police Station, reported PTI.

The police arrested the accused man on February 25. On Saturday night, they also arrested the private medical practitioner who allegedly provided the abortion pills initially, the official said.

The four other accused, all women, were yet to be apprehended, he said.

The accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections on charges of rape, forced abortion, concealing evidence, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)