The girl recently found out that she was pregnant due to the assault and lodged a complaint. No arrest has been made, and a probe is underway

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and raped by her boyfriend at a birthday party in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

According to news agency PTI, based on a complaint, the Virar Police on Friday registered a case against the accused under sections 123 (causing hurt using poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence) and 65(1) (rape of woman under 16 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complainant has claimed that the accused invited her to a mutual friend's birthday party on the evening of January 2, where he allegedly provided her with cake and beverages that contained sedatives. An officer said that the girl lost consciousness after consuming the cake and drinks and was subsequently assaulted by the accused in a bedroom at their friend's house in Palghar. The teen recently approached the police after discovering that she is pregnant. No arrests have been made so far, and an investigation is underway, PTI reported.

Thane woman raped after being promised film roles; four booked

A 34-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Thane district was allegedly raped multiple times by a man who deceived her with false promises of securing acting opportunities in the film industry, police officers said on Sunday.

According to PTI reports, a case has been registered against the accused, along with three others — a woman, her husband, and their daughter — who allegedly blackmailed and threatened the survivor. The complainant, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste and resides in the Majiwada area of Thane city, has also accused the perpetrators of caste-based abuse, the police said.

Officer from Kapurbawdi Police Station stated that the accused woman had first approached the complainant nearly three years ago, claiming to have influential contacts within the film industry. According to PTI, she assured the complainant that she could help launch her acting career and make her a well-known star.

As per police reports, the accused woman later took the complainant to Singapore under the pretext of introducing her to an influential individual in the entertainment industry. Upon arrival, the complainant was taken to the man’s residence, where she was offered drinks. The accused man then allegedly sexually assaulted her. According to PTI, the survivor was subsequently raped on multiple occasions at different hotels in Mumbai and other locations.

PTI reports indicate that the accused woman also recorded objectionable videos of the survivor with the man, which were later used to blackmail her. Police officers stated that the woman, along with her husband and daughter, repeatedly harassed the complainant, issuing threats and coercing her into silence.

Additionally, the survivor has alleged that she was subjected to caste-based abuse by the accused. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against all four accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions pertaining to rape and criminal intimidation. The case has also been filed under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as per police sources.

