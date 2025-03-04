The girl's parents, in-laws and her husband have been named as accused in the FIR, an official said

The Thane Police in Maharashtra has registered a case against five persons for allegedly marrying off an underage girl in Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The police on Monday registered a case under section 64 (rape) under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, a police official said.

No one has been arrested in the case so far, the official said.

The police official said that the 16-year-old victim was married off to a man around two years ago. The girl was allegedly raped and impregnated as a result.

The girl's parents, in-laws and her husband have been named as accused in the FIR, he said, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, Pune's child welfare department office received an anonymous call, following which the authorities in Thane swung into action and stopped the marriage ceremony in the Ulhasnagar area in Thane district.

The minor girl was about to get married to a 24-year-old man residing in Solapur, PTI reported.

The authorities foiled a family's alleged attempt to marry off a 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials had earlier said, PTI reported.

After being alerted, the child welfare committee officials in Thane immediately rushed to the venue where family members from both sides and guests had assembled for the wedding ceremony, Thane district child welfare officer Ramkrishna Reddy said, as per the PTI.

After halting the ceremony, the officials held a meeting with the parents of the girl and the man the girl was being married off to, said the officials.

During the questioning, they revealed that the girl's father was seriously ill and hence, the family wanted to get her married at the earliest and hence the decision was taken by the family, the official said, PTI reported.

A case was registered against the groom, both their parents, the priest who was conducting the ceremony and others under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he said.

The girl was sent to a correction home, the official added, the news agency reported.

