A group of robbers attempted to target a jewellery shop in Maharashtra’s Palghar district but fled after firing shots in the air when locals gathered at the spot. The police have launched an investigation to track them down

Representational Pic

Palghar: Robbers open fire near jewellery shop at Kelwa Road, no injuries

A group of robbers attempting to target a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district opened fire before fleeing the scene after drawing the attention of locals, an official confirmed on Friday.

According to PTI, the incident occurred near Mamta Jewellers in the Kelwa Road area on Thursday night. At approximately 8 pm, a few individuals arrived at the jewellery store and began displaying suspicious behaviour, prompting local residents to take notice and gather around the shop. As the crowd grew, the miscreants panicked and fired shots into the air before making a hasty escape, an official from Safale police station informed PTI.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, as per PTI. The authorities have launched a thorough investigation to track down the culprits, who managed to flee before law enforcement could intervene.

PTI reports that police teams have been deployed in and around the area to scan for any clues that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity and questioning witnesses who were present at the scene.

“As soon as the suspects realised they were being watched, they fired a few rounds in the air to create panic before escaping. We have launched a search operation and are confident of making arrests soon,” a senior police officer stated, according to PTI.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a shocking jewellery heist took place at Mayank Jewellers in Vasai’s Kaul Heritage City, Agarwal & Dosti Complex. On a Friday night, two armed robbers stormed the store around 9:15 PM and fled with gold worth approximately Rs 40 lakh.

Shop owner Ratanlalji Sanghvi was in the process of closing the store when two men arrived on a motorbike—one wearing a helmet and the other concealing his face with a mask. They forced their way into the store and brandished a gun to intimidate Sanghvi. When he resisted, they struck him on the head with the gun’s butt, injuring him. The robbers then emptied the store’s safe, escaping with 15 to 20 jewellery boxes filled with gold ornaments.

The Vasai police launched an intensive investigation, deploying six crime branch teams to track the culprits. Speaking on the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pournima Shringi-Chougule assured that the case was being pursued with urgency. CCTV footage from the vicinity was scrutinised to gather leads and expedite arrests.

Meanwhile, Ratanlalji Sanghvi was admitted to Cardinal Gracious Hospital in Vasai, where doctors confirmed his condition as stable. His family, deeply shaken by the incident, expressed hope for a swift resolution.

His younger son, Abhilesh Sanghvi, stated, “We are cooperating fully with the police and remain hopeful for justice.”

(With inputs from PTI)