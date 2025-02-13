The block will undertaken from 1.40 am to 7.10 am between Virar and Vaitarna stations, and from 1.50 am to 6.50 am between Saphale and Kelve Road stations on both the Up and Down lines

The Western Railway will operate a five-and-a-half hour block on Sunday for launching slabs and girders between Virar-Vaitarna and Saphale-Kelve Road stations.

The block will undertaken from 1.40 am to 7.10 am between Virar and Vaitarna stations, and from 1.50 am to 6.50 am between Saphale and Kelve Road stations on both the Up and Down lines, thereby affecting some Western Railway train services.

The details of the affected trains are as follows:

Cancellations of trains

Train No 93001: Virar–Dahanu Road Local, departing Virar at 4.50 am.

Train No 93006: Dahanu Road–Churchgate Local, departing Dahanu Road at 7 am.

Train No 93003: Virar–Dahanu Road Local, departing Virar at 5.35 am.

Train No 93008: Dahanu Road–Churchgate Local, departing Dahanu Road at 7.10 am.

Train No 93005: Churchgate–Dahanu Road Local, departing Churchgate at 5.03 am.

Train No 93010: Dahanu Road–Borivali Local, departing Dahanu Road at 8.35 am.

Train No 69143: Virar–Sanjan Passenger.

Train No 61001: Boisar–Vasai Road Passenger.

Short-termination/partial cancellation of trains:

Train No 69140: Surat–Virar Passenger (Saturday) will short-terminate at Palghar and be partially cancelled between Palghar and Virar.

Train No 19101: Virar–Bharuch Passenger (Sunday) will short-originate from Palghar and be partially cancelled between Virar and Palghar.

Train No 69164: Dahanu Road–Panvel (Sunday) will short originate from Vasai Road and be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vasai Road.

Train No 61002: Dombivli–Boisar Passenger (Sunday) will short terminate at Vasai Road and be partially cancelled between Vasai Road and Boisar.

Regulation/Rescheduling of Trains:

Train No 22921: Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express, commencing on Sunday from Bandra Terminus, will be rescheduled by an hour.

Train No 22718: Secunderabad–Rajkot Superfast Express, commencing on Saturday from Secunderabad, will be regulated by an hour.

Train No 22953: Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express, commencing on Sunday from Mumbai Central, will be rescheduled by 40 minutes.

Train No 20901: Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital, commencing on Sunday from Mumbai Central, will be regulated by 30 minutes.

Train No 12935: Bandra Terminus–Surat Superfast Express, commencing on Sunday from Bandra Terminus, will be regulated by 25 minutes.

Train No 19038: Barauni–Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated by an hour.

Train No 11087: Veraval–Pune Express will be regulated by 55 minutes.

Train No 22946: Okha–Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will be regulated by 50 minutes.

Train No 22904: Bhuj–Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express will be regulated by 45 minutes.

Train No 09052: Bhusaval–Dadar Special will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 22928: Ahmedabad–Bandra Terminus Lokshakti Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 19218: Veraval–Bandra Terminus Saurashtra Janta Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 12928: Ekta Nagar–Dadar Superfast Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 22944: Indore–Daund Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 14701: Shri Ganganagar–Bandra Terminus Aravali Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 12902: Ahmedabad–Dadar Gujarat Mail will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 12962: Indore–Mumbai Central Avantika Express will be regulated by 30 minutes.

Train No 12956: Jaipur–Mumbai Central Superfast Express will be regulated by 25 minutes.

Train No 93002: Dahanu Road–Churchgate Local, departing Dahanu Road at 4.40 am, will be regulated by 30 minutes.

Train No 14707: Lalgarh–Dadar Ranakpur Express will be regulated by 25 minutes.

Train No 69174: Dahanu Road–Borivali Passenger will be regulated by 25 minutes.

Train No 12215: Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Bandra Terminus Garib Rath Express will be regulated by 20 minutes.