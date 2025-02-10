Breaking News
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: ‘Local contractors break Dahanu farm fences, causing crop loss’
The Dubai cyber fraud hotspots that target Indians
Nashik teen becomes first fatality on Mumbai Coastal Road
23-year-old held for assaulting ticket checker at Virar station
SGNP crackdown: 5000 squatters served eviction notices
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 23 year old held for assaulting ticket checker at Virar station

23-year-old held for assaulting ticket checker at Virar station

Updated on: 10 February,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

RPF nabbed accused in Borivali after he was identified using CCTV footage, facial recognition system; the accused, Aditya Praveen Pawar, was apprehended at Borivali railway station premises two days after the case was registered

23-year-old held for assaulting ticket checker at Virar station

The alleged assailant, Aditya Praveen Pawar (kneeling), in police custody

Listen to this article
23-year-old held for assaulting ticket checker at Virar station
x
00:00

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for allegedly assaulting a ticket checker at Virar railway station after being caught travelling without a ticket. The accused, Aditya Praveen Pawar, was apprehended at Borivli railway station premises two days after the case was registered.


According to a senior RPF official, “The incident took place on February 1 at Virar station, where an unidentified outsider allegedly attacked on-duty ticket checker Birju Singh Tanwar. A case was subsequently registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Vasai Road, under Sections 121(2) and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on February 3.”


“Following the complaint, the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad of the Virar RPF launched an investigation to trace the accused. Head Constable Kailash Jadhav and Constable Rakesh Tanwar were tasked with identifying the suspect using CCTV footage and the facial recognition system,” an official said.


According to a senior RFP officer, Pawar, a Virar East resident, was taken into custody and brought to the RPF post for interrogation after he was spotted in Borivli. During questioning by Police Sub-Inspector Devendra Kumar, Pawar confessed to assaulting Tanwar after being confronted about ticketless travelling.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police indian railways mumbai railways western railway virar mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK