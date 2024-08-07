Western Railway collected fines amounting to Rs 2.75 crore through detection of 84 thousand cases over Mumbai Suburban section

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Western Railway recovers Rs 57 crore as fines in four months during conducts massive ticket checking drives x 00:00

Western Railway on Wednesday said that it conducted massive ticket checking drives in the past four months and recovered Rs 57 crore as fines.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

"The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the months of April to July 2024, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs 57.35 crore, which also includes Rs.17.39 crore from Mumbai Suburban section," the statement said.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of July 2024, an amount of Rs 5.20 crore was recovered through detection of 1.22 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases.

Also, in the month of July, Western Railway collected fines amounting to Rs 2.75 crore through detection of 84 thousand cases over Mumbai Suburban section.

The statement stated that to prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives almost 17400 unauthorized passengers have been penalized in April to July 2024 and around Rs 60 lakh collected in fines.

"Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets," it said.

Western Railway to run special trains from Bandra Terminus for Velankanni festival

Meanwhile, in an another statement the Western Railway on Tuesday said that it will run special trains from Bandra Terminus for Velankanni festival 2024.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said, "For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush on the eve of Velankanni festival 2024, a special train will run between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni".

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the train is as under:-

Train No. 09093/09094 Bandra Terminus – Velankanni Special [4 TRIPS]

Train No. 09093 Bandra Terminus – Velankanni Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 and Friday, 06th September, 2024 at 21.20 hrs. & will reach Velankanni at 08.30 hrs, on Thursday and Sunday respectively. Similarly, Train No. 09094 Velankanni - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Velankanni on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 and Sunday, 08th September, 2024 at 22.00 hrs. & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 15.00 hrs. on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Lonavla, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Krishna, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt., Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur and Nagappattinam station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09093 will open from 09th August, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above train will run as special train on special fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit the official web site.