Mumbai Crime News

21-year-old held for assaulting railway ticket checker at Nalasopara station near Mumbai

Updated on: 20 October,2024 08:00 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

The 29-year-old ticket checker suffered grievous injuries and was hospitalised after the accused hit him with a hockey stick near Mumbai

Representational pic

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and injuring a ticket checker last month near Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Rahul Mohan Yadav, allegedly attacked the ticket checker with a hockey stick on September 19 after the railway official asked him to show his ticket at Nalasopara station, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the official said.


The 29-year-old ticket checker, Vijaykumar Naresh Pandit, suffered grievous injuries and was hospitalised, said senior inspector Anagaha Satavse of Vasai GRP.


For nearly a month, GRP teams worked on various inputs and scanned footage of several CCTV cameras to track down Yadav, said the officer, adding that the accused was taken into custody on Friday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

