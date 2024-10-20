The 29-year-old ticket checker suffered grievous injuries and was hospitalised after the accused hit him with a hockey stick near Mumbai

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and injuring a ticket checker last month near Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.



The accused, Rahul Mohan Yadav, allegedly attacked the ticket checker with a hockey stick on September 19 after the railway official asked him to show his ticket at Nalasopara station, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the official said.

The 29-year-old ticket checker, Vijaykumar Naresh Pandit, suffered grievous injuries and was hospitalised, said senior inspector Anagaha Satavse of Vasai GRP.

For nearly a month, GRP teams worked on various inputs and scanned footage of several CCTV cameras to track down Yadav, said the officer, adding that the accused was taken into custody on Friday.

