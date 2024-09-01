However, under the law, the police should have taken cognizance of the matter, especially given that a senior citizen arrived with torn clothes

Ashraf Ali Sayyed Hussain

Seventy-two-year-old Ashraf Ali Sayyed Hussain, who was mercilessly beaten up by a group of goons in a moving train, told police that the accused had threatened to throw him out of the train during the incident on August 28. Hussain also revealed police negligence, stating that when he first visited the police station on the same day after being allowed to disembark at Thane Railway Station, the police failed to register his complaint.

Officials claim Hussain did not file a formal complaint at the time and was allowed to leave. However, under the law, the police should have taken cognizance of the matter, especially given that a senior citizen arrived with torn clothes.

Hussain told mid-day, “They hit me on my face, legs, and all over my body. They hurled abuse at my mother, sister and daughter, and prevented me from getting off at Kalyan Railway Station. One of them said, “Isko niche fenk do train se’ (Throw him off the train).”

“I was terrified and helpless. My clothes were torn, and I went to the police station in that condition. Some of them followed me and threatened me not to file a complaint. The police even spoke to one of the accused. Since I was scared, I didn’t file the complaint then. But, when the same group who had humiliated and beaten me shared a video of the attack on social media, I decided to file a complaint,” he said.

The police had registered a case against five individuals. Three accused arrested by the Thane GRP have been identified as Aakash Awhad, Nitesh Ahire and Jayesh Mohite.

Activists who gathered at Thane GRP claimed that the police have invoked only minor charges and have demanded the inclusion of more serious charges, such as attempt to murder, due to the attempt to throw Hussain out of the train and the robbery of his cash.