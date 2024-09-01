The Kalwa police have registered a case against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation, and other related offences.

In Mumbai, a 46-year-old woman working as a personal assistant in the police force was allegedly cheated by a man she met on a matrimonial site, an official reported on Sunday. The victim, a divorcee, had posted her profile on the site seeking remarriage, reported PTI.

According to the report, the accused, Pratik Sanjay Deore-Patil, connected with her through the site and persuaded her to invest Rs 95,000 between March and August, promising attractive returns. He also reportedly threatened her.

"Accused Pratik Sanjay Deore-Patil contacted her through the site. He later lured her into investing Rs 95,000 between March and August after promising good returns. He also threatened her," the Kalwa police station official said.

The Kalwa police have registered a case against Deore-Patil under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation, and other related offences. However, he has not yet been arrested, the report added.

In another Thane case, police are looking for a suspect who reportedly killed a 38-year-old man with a pair of scissors in the Badlapur area. The incident occurred on Saturday night, and the accused, Rajpal Ramcharan Gautam (23), is still at large. It's uncertain whether the victim, Indrajit Deepakkumar Gautam, knew his attacker.

In a separate incident in Pune, a couple was arrested in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old woman, whose headless body was discovered on the banks of the Mutha River earlier this week.

The police arrested Ashfaq Khan and his wife Hamida on Saturday for allegedly killing Ashfaq's sister, Sakina Khan, following a dispute over the ownership of a room in a slum. The woman's torso was found on 26 August, with her head, hands, and legs severed in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma stated that the investigation revealed Sakina had been missing and was reported by her family. Ashfaq and Hamida were detained during the investigation and later confessed to strangling Sakina, decapitating her, and dismembering her body before disposing of it in the river.

The couple has been charged under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

