Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets, an official said

WR ticket checking drive. Pic/Western Railway

Listen to this article Western Railway collects over Rs 52 crore as fines during checking drives between April to June x 00:00

Western Railway on Wednesday said that it collected Rs 52 crore as fines during intensive checking drives between April to June this year.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said, the highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the months of April to June 2024, thereby recovering an amount of Rs. 52.14 crore, which also includes Rs.14.63 cr from Mumbai Suburban section.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of June 2024, an amount of Rs.14.10 crore was recovered through detection of 2.25 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of June, WR realized fines amounting to Rs.4.35 crore through detection of almost 1 lakh cases over Mumbai Suburban section.

"To prevent unauthorised entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives almost 13000 unauthorized passengers have been penalized in April & June 2024 and around Rs. 43.64 lakh collected in fines," the Western Railway said.

It said that the Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets.

Western Railway unveils Rs 2,206 crore passenger amenities mega plan

With a focus on innovation and passenger satisfaction, Western Railway on Sunday announced a comprehensive plan of Rs 2,206 crore for several passenger-centric works aimed at enhancing amenities for its passengers as well as improving their overall travel experience. The plan also includes expanding facilities for Divyangjans at a cost of more than Rs 11 crore.

“The WR aims to create Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure with an outlay of Rs 11.7 crore. Under this, several works have been planned which includes installation of ramps and railings at major stations to facilitate easy movement for wheelchair users and passengers with mobility impairments. Specially designed toilets & drinking water booths and reserved parking spaces near station entrances have been provided to meet the needs of the Divyang passengers. For the convenience of visually impaired passengers, braille signages have been provided at 39 stations, while tactile paths have also been provided to assist such passengers to safely navigate at stations. Total 86 wheelchairs are available at all non-suburban stations, while at suburban stations, provision for 01 wheelchair on each platform has been made. 69 lifts are already available at 24 stations and work on 13 additional lifts are progressing at a fast pace, while the work on 13 more lifts will be taken up after the monsoon season. These state-of-the-art facilities have been designed to meet the needs of Divyangjan passengers to ensure that their travel experience is as seamless and comfortable as possible,” Westerrn Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek had earlier told Mid-Day.