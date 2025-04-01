Bawankule dismissed Sanjay Raut's claim that PM Modi visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur to inform that he was retiring, calling the statement a "political stunt"

Chandrashekhar Bawankule (above) said that there is no rule in the party mandating that a person must retire at 75.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut can not decide Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure and it is the people of the country who would decide it, reported the PTI.

Bawankule said that there is no rule in the party mandating that a person must retire at 75.

Sanjay Raut had hinted that Modi’s visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday had a deeper agenda.

“Details of RSS meetings are never revealed publicly, but indications suggest Modi’s successor could be from Maharashtra,” Raut had earlier told reporters in Mumbai.

"There is no rule in the BJP that Modi should retire from politics after 75, nor has there been any such decision," Chandrashekhar Bawankule wrote on X, a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rubbished Sanjay Raut's claim, as per the PTI.

Bawankule further noted that the Indian Constitution too does not impose any such restrictions.

"Former BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as prime minister till the age of 79, while Morarji Desai (83) and Dr Manmohan Singh (81) also held the position beyond the age of 75. However, Raut, blinded by his animosity towards the BJP, seems to have forgotten this," he said, the news agency reported.

In Indian democracy, a prime minister's tenure is determined by electoral mandate and public support, not by individuals like Sanjay Raut, Bawankule said.

"The people of this country decide Modi ji's tenure as Prime Minister, not Raut or the opposition," he said.

PM Modi had resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047 and "this vision will be realised under his leadership," the senior BJP leader said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Monday asserted that PM Modi -- who is in his third term as PM and will turn 75 in September this year -- would continue to lead the country beyond 2029.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Fadnavis asserted that there was no need to discuss who would succeed Modi. “Modi ji will continue to be the PM in 2029 as well,” he said.

