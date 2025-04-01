Says prime minister’s successor talk is ‘Mughal tradition’; cites ASI protection for grave

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a book release event in Nagpur on Monday. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successor and growing demands for the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave. Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Fadnavis asserted that there was no need to discuss who would succeed Modi. “Modi ji will continue to be the PM in 2029 as well,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut had hinted that Modi’s visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday had a deeper agenda. “Details of RSS meetings are never revealed publicly, but indications suggest Modi’s successor could be from Maharashtra,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai. Raut's remark was linked to the BJP’s unwritten rule barring leaders above 75 from contesting elections. PM Modi, born on September 17, 1950, will turn 75 in 2025.

Responding sharply, Fadnavis said, “In Hindu culture, no one discusses succession while the father is alive. Such discussions happen only in the Mughal tradition.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah is widely seen as the frontrunner to succeed Modi as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate. Last year, Shah himself had stated that Modi would continue to lead the country beyond 2029.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar hit back at Raut, saying, “Instead of speculating about Modi’s successor, he should focus on the Sena (UBT), where Aaditya Thackeray skips legislative sessions. Modi ji will lead even in 2029.”

On Aurangzeb’s grave

On Sunday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray slammed political parties for capitalising on the Aurangzeb grave issue and demanded its removal from Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad). Thackeray suggested removing all decorative elements around the site and installing a plaque highlighting Maratha valour. “This is the grave of a man who tried to destroy the Marathas. The one who came to finish is buried here,” he remarked.

Several political leaders have echoed the demand for the grave’s removal. However, Fadnavis clarified that the site is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). “This protection was granted 50-60 years ago, and not much can be done about it. However, any attempt to glorify Aurangzeb will not be tolerated,” he warned, attempting to put an end to the escalating controversy.