On Tuesday a written complaint was filed against Aaditya Thackeray and others for their alleged involvement in the gang rape and murder of Satish Salian’s daughter

A written complaint was filed against Aaditya Thackeray and others for their alleged involvement in the gang rape and murder of Satish Salian’s daughter on March 25, 2025.

Satish Salian, father of the victim Disha Salian, filed a written complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, requesting the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and others for their alleged involvement in the gang rape and murder of his daughter in 2020.

Satish Salian's lawyer Nilesh Ojha informed that Joint Commissioner of Police has accepted the complaint filed against Aaditya Thackeray, former Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh, Officer Sachin Vaze and actor Aditya Pancholi.

"Today, we have filed a written complaint to the CP office and the JCP Crime accepted it and this complaint is the FIR now. The accused are Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and his bodyguard, Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze, and Rhea Chakraborty are all accused in this FIR. Parambir Singh was the main mastermind for the coverup in this case. He did a press conference and fabricated lies to save Aaditya Thackeray. All the details are in the FIR. NCB's investigation paper proves that Aaditya Thackeray was involved in a drug business, that detail has been mentioned in this FIR," the lawyer informed, reported ANI.

Ojha further alleged that Parambir Singh was the “main mastermind” behind the cover-up of the case in 2020.

Lawyer Ojha has also charged Aaditya Thackeray of being involved in a drug cartel.

"Aaditya Thackeray is the main accused in this gangrape and murder case. Uddhav Thackeray is the main accused of misuse of power for the coverup... Aaditya Thackeray is found in the drug cartel and this is in the official records of NCB. We have also mentioned this in the complaint... Today, we will also release some pictures in support of this," he additionally stated, reported ANI.

Earlier, Satish Salian approached the Bombay High Court requesting a probe into his daughter's death and requesting the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray, among others.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

This development follows reports of the CBI submitting a closure report on the 2020 death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to sources, the report was filed in a Mumbai court nearly five years after his death.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The post-mortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

(With inputs from ANI)