Rhea Chakraborty was seen reaching the Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar, Mumbai. She posed for the paparazzi and chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as she interacted with them.

In Pic: Rhea Chakraborty visits Siddhivinayak with family. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Watch! Rhea Chakraborty visits Siddhivinayak temple with Showik after getting clean chit in Sushant's case x 00:00

After getting a clean chit from the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea Chakraborty, along with her brother Showik and her father, visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa. The actress was seen reaching the Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar, Mumbai. She posed for the paparazzi and chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as she interacted with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Rhea Chakraborty visits Siddhivinayak temple

In another video that surfaced on social media, Rhea was seen coming out of the Siddhivinayak mandir after seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa. In the video, Rhea looked pretty in a light green kurta paired with matching pants and a floral dupatta. Meanwhile, Showik was seen wearing a simple white kurta paired with blue jeans.

After Rhea’s clean chit by the CBI, Dia Mirza and Pooja Bhatt came forward to speak up on the matter. Dia questioned if the media would apologise for the witch hunt that was carried out against Rhea, while Pooja shared an old tweet posted by Akshay Kumar.

Dia Mirza & Pooja Bhatt on CBI’s report

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Who in the media will have the grace to put out a written apology to Rhea Chakraborty and her family? You went on a witch hunt. You caused deep anguish and harassment just for TRPs. Apologise. That’s the very least you can do."

Pooja Bhatt shared Akshay Kumar’s old tweet that read, “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail. Prayers.”

She wrote, “The CBI’s March 22, 2025, closure report confirms Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as suicide with no foul play, clearing Rhea Chakraborty and others. The truth has prevailed. Prayers answered.”

CBI’s clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty

The CBI investigated two separate cases — one filed by Sushant’s father, KK Singh, with Patna Police, accusing Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off ₹15 crore from the actor's accounts; and the second filed by Chakraborty in Bandra, accusing Rajput's sisters of giving medicines to him based on a bogus prescription issued by a Delhi doctor.

The CBI concluded there was no material to support the allegations that anyone could have driven the actor to suicide, officials said. The agency finally decided to file its final reports, bringing to rest five years of conspiracy theories surrounding the death of the Bollywood star, they said.

Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, said, "She had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days before being released on bail."

Sushant, who was in a relationship with Rhea, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. He was 34. His postmortem conducted at Cooper Hospital concluded that the actor died due to asphyxia.