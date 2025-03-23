Both Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to Sushant.

Showik's story for Rhea

Showik reacts to CBI report

While taking to his Instagram, Showik shared a picture of himself with Rhea. In the snap, the brother and sister can be seen walking toward the mountains. While sharing this picture, he attached it with a heartfelt message that reads, ‘Satyamev Jayate 🙏.’ It translates to: "Truth alone triumphs."

Rhea's lawyer reacts to CBI report

According to a report by PTI, Satish Maneshinde said the amount of "false narrative in social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for."

"Due to the (Covid) pandemic, everyone was glued to the television and social media in the absence of anything happening in the country. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities," the statement said.

"Rhea Chakraborty had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days before being released on bail," he said.

What was the case about

The CBI investigated two separate cases — one filed by Sushant’s father, KK Singh, with Patna Police, accusing Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off ₹15 crore from the actor's accounts; and the second filed by Chakraborty in Bandra, accusing Rajput's sisters of giving medicines to him based on a bogus prescription issued by a Delhi doctor.

The CBI concluded there was no material to support the allegations that anyone could have driven the actor to suicide, the officials said. The agency finally decided to file its final reports, bringing to rest five years of conspiracy theories surrounding the death of the Bollywood star, they said.

Rhea Chakraborty’s work front

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumy Jafry's film Chehre, which was released in 2021. After struggling for a while, she became one of the gang leaders on Roadies Season 19. A couple of months ago, she launched her podcast, Chapter 2, which featured stars like Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Sushmita Sen, Zakir Khan, and Honey Singh, to name a few.