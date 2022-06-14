Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A look back at his spectacular performances

Though we lost Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, he had a glorious career and the actor will live on in the many roles that he played on screen

Sushant Singh Rajput. Pic/PTI

June 14th marks the death anniversary of Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant passed away at the age of 34 in 2020, leaving millions of his fans heartbroken. As fans mourn his death today, let's take a look back at five of the iconic roles he played onscreen:

1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Sushant Singh Rajput won many hearts with his spectacular performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic. Many left spellbound, some were even confused about whether they watched Sushant or Dhoni on screen, clearly proving what a great actor Sushant was. From Dhoni's walk to the way he talks, Sushant took note of everything and that was beautifully depicted in the film.

