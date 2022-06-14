Breaking News
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput A look back at his spectacular performances

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A look back at his spectacular performances

Updated on: 14 June,2022 01:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Though we lost Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, he had a glorious career and the actor will live on in the many roles that he played on screen

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A look back at his spectacular performances

Sushant Singh Rajput. Pic/PTI


June 14th marks the death anniversary of Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant passed away at the age of 34 in 2020, leaving millions of his fans heartbroken. As fans mourn his death today, let's take a look back at five of the iconic roles he played onscreen:

1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story




Sushant Singh Rajput won many hearts with his spectacular performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic. Many left spellbound, some were even confused about whether they watched Sushant or Dhoni on screen, clearly proving what a great actor Sushant was. From Dhoni's walk to the way he talks, Sushant took note of everything and that was beautifully depicted in the film.


Show full article

sushant singh rajput ms dhoni: the untold story kedarnath pk kai po che Chhichhore bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK