Breaking News
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput says Miss you every day

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'Miss you every day'

Updated on: 14 June,2022 12:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Today, on his second death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty remembered him through some unseen pictures

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'Miss you every day'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Rhea Chakraborty


Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Today, on his second death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty posted some beautiful moments with the actor and wrote how she misses him every day.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)





Show full article

sushant singh rajput rhea chakraborty bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK