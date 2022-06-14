Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'Miss you every day'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Today, on his second death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty remembered him through some unseen pictures

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Today, on his second death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty posted some beautiful moments with the actor and wrote how she misses him every day.

For Sushant, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

