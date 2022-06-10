Kriti Sanon remembers co-star Sushant Singh Rajput as 'Raabta' completes five years

Sharing a video with fans on her Instagram, the actress wrote- "This one was special in many ways.. A film full of memories. ."

Dinesh Vijan's directorial debut 'Raabta' released on June 9, 2017, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. The film completed five years yesterday and the actress went down the memory lane.

She shared a video with fans on her Instagram, the actress wrote- "This one was special in many ways.. A film full of memories. . A journey close to my heart..

And I’m glad to have walked it with the two of you: Sushant and Dinoo." She could be seen singing the title song of this reincarnation drama.

