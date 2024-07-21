Speaking on her new podcast show 'Chapter 2', Rhea Chakraborty opened up about her source of income and her superpower

Rhea Chakaraborty

Listen to this article Rhea Chakraborty says she does not act in films anymore, reveals source of income x 00:00

Back in 2020, actress Rhea Chakraborty dominated the news after the demise of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, years later Rhea has started her podcast show and opened up about her personal life and her current financial status. Her first guest on the podcast was Sushmita Sen. Post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, she was only seen in one film titled, 'Chehre', which was shot before the tragic incident.

On the podcast, Rhea addressed how she manages her expenses now. "Ok, people are confused about what I do for a living anymore. I am not acting in films, I do other things, I do motivational speaking and that's how I earn my money," she revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The podcast show is named 'Chapter 2' which she says is inspired by her life. "Everybody knows my 'chapter one' or assumes that they know it. I did go through a lot of phases of feeling different emotions, being different versions of myself. Finally, I am feeling more me, but a newer version, like a rebirth. And I want to celebrate that with anyone who has a "chapter two". I want to say that it is okay to have a chapter two, to start again, to move on in life. I want to celebrate change," she added.

During the episode she revealed that she has the superpower of of polarising any room that she enters. "I often joke that I have a big superpower. I enter a room and I can polarize it! Half of them would think, 'She has done something, she is a witch, she practices black magic,' and the other half would think, 'She's a strong girl who fought through it, she had courage.' I can sense it the moment I enter a room. I will experience this at the dentist's clinic, the gym, the airport. This has also made me understand that it doesn't matter. Those who love you, great, those who hate you, that's also okay, it doesn't matter," said the actor.

Rhea Chakraborty was dating Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14, 2020. After the tragic and unfortunate incident, the actress came under the scanner of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. She was accused of several charges. Rhea along with her brother, Showik were in police custody for multiple weeks.