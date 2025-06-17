Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Doctor linked to Matthew Perrys death pleads guilty to illegal ketamine distribution

Doctor linked to Matthew Perry’s death pleads guilty to illegal ketamine distribution

Updated on: 17 June,2025 12:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Linked to Matthew Perry’s fatal overdose, Dr. Salvador Plasencia admits to illegal ketamine use and falsifying a treatment plan. He awaits sentencing of up to 21 months

Matthew Perry. Pic/AFP

Salvador Plasencia, the doctor linked to the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry, has agreed to plead guilty to four charges of distributing ketamine to the 'Friends' star, who passed away from an overdose in October 2023.

The plea deal, reached in federal court, acknowledges that Plasencia repeatedly administered the powerful anaesthetic without any valid medical purpose during the weeks before Perry's death, according to Variety.


According to the agreement, Plasencia's actions will result in a prison sentence of 15 to 21 months, although the presiding judge will make the final decision.


The overdose, which claimed the life of the 54-year-old Perry, occurred at his home in Pacific Palisades, where he was found unresponsive in his hot tub.

Federal authorities first charged Plasencia and several others last summer, alleging their involvement in supplying drugs that contributed to Perry's tragic demise.

One text message from Plasencia to a fellow doctor, in which he mocked Perry's behaviour, raised eyebrows during the investigation.

Plasencia reportedly wrote, "I wonder how much this moron will pay... Let's find out," as quoted by Variety.

As part of the ongoing investigation, additional charges have been filed against Jasveen Sangha, also known as the 'Ketamine Queen,' who stands accused of possessing and distributing ketamine and methamphetamine from a stash house in North Hollywood.

Sangha, who is set to stand trial in August, faces serious drug trafficking charges.

Moreover, three other individuals, Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Mark Chavez, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for their roles in the ketamine distribution network.

The investigation suggests that Plasencia, in an effort to cover his tracks, fabricated a false "treatment plan" for Perry, attempting to justify his illegal prescription of ketamine as part of a legitimate medical treatment.

The tragic death of Matthew Perry has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, as fans and colleagues alike mourn the loss of the actor best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit TV series 'Friends.'

