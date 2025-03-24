Dia Mirza questioned if the media would apologise for the witchhunt that was carried out against Rhea Chakraborty, while Pooja Bhat shared an old tweet posted by Akshay Kumar

After Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was given a clean chit by the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Dia Mirza and Pooja Bhatt came forward to speak up on the matter. Dia questioned if the media would apologise for the witchhunt that was carried out against Rhea, while Pooja shared an old tweet posted by Akshay Kumar.

‘Apologise to Rhea Chakraborty’

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Who in the media will have the grace to put out a written apology to Rhea Chakraborty and her family? You went on a witch hunt. You caused deep anguish and harassment just for TRPs. Apologise. That's the very least you can do.”

Pooja Bhatt shared Akshay Kumar’s old tweet that read, “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail. Prayers.”

The CBI’s March 22, 2025, closure report confirms Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as suicide with no foul play, clearing #RheaChakraborty and others. The truth has prevailed 🙏 #Prayers answered. https://t.co/WrpZw2COi6 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) March 23, 2025

She wrote, “The CBI’s March 22, 2025, closure report confirms Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as suicide with no foul play, clearing Rhea Chakraborty and others. The truth has prevailed. Prayers answered.”

CBI’s clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty

The CBI investigated the two separate cases -- filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh with Patna Police accusing Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off Rs 15 crore from the actor's accounts; and the second filed by Chakraborty in Bandra accusing Rajput's sisters of giving medicines to him based on bogus prescription issued by a Delhi doctor.

CBI concluded there was no material to support the allegations that anyone could have driven the actor to suicide, the officials said. The agency finally decided to file its final reports bringing to rest five years of conspiracy theories surrounding the death of the Bollywood star, they said.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "She had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days before being released on bail.”

Sushant, who was in a relationship with Rhea, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34. His postmortem conducted at Cooper Hospital concluded that the actor died due to asphyxia.

