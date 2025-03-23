Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said the amount of "false narrative in social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for". He hailed CBI’s closure report

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde hailed CBI’s closure report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and thanked the agency for "having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles". Sushant, who was in a relationship with Rhea, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34. His postmortem conducted at Cooper Hospital concluded that the actor died due to asphyxia.

‘Rhea had to undergo untold miseries’

According to a report by PTI, Satish Maneshinde said the amount of "false narrative in social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for".

"Due to the (Covid) pandemic, everyone was glued to the television and social media in the absence of anything happening in the country. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities," the statement said.

"Rhea Chakraborty had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days before being released on bail," he said.

What was the case about

The CBI investigated the two separate cases -- filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh with Patna Police accusing Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off Rs 15 crore from the actor's accounts; and the second filed by Chakraborty in Bandra accusing Rajput's sisters of giving medicines to him based on bogus prescription issued by a Delhi doctor.

CBI concluded there was no material to support the allegations that anyone could have driven the actor to suicide, the officials said. The agency finally decided to file its final reports bringing to rest five years of conspiracy theories surrounding the death of the Bollywood star, they said.

