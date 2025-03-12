Dia Mirza, who had never left Hyderabad before in her life, vividly remembers adapting to Mumbai. She gets candid about experiencing financial woes while sharing an apartment with Lara Dutta

Dia Mirza with Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who shot to fame with the Miss India pageant back in 2000 and won Miss Asia Pacific used to share an apartment with Lara Dutta, who became Miss Universe. Dia, who had never left Hyderabad before in her life, vividly remembers adapting to Mumbai. She gets candid about experiencing financial woes.

Dia Mirza on financial struggles in Mumbai

In an interview with Zoom, Dia Mirza recalled, "We (Lara and I) shared Wai Wai noodles because paise nahi the (we had no money). Lara and I modelled and saved that money. Neither of us used any money from our parents to do anything. Even in Priyanka's (Chopra) situation, she had solid support, and her parents were very involved, but with us, we just had what we had earned and saved. There'd be days when savings would run out, and payments would be due. We would be sitting in these expensive gowns coming back from fancy events and choosing Wai Wai because that’s all we could afford.”

Dia Mirza’s acting front

On the work front, Dia Mirza made her acting debut in 2001 with 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'. The romantic drama written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starred R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.

She has then appeared in movies like 'Deewaanapan', 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge', 'Dum', 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha', 'Parineeta', 'Dus', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Dus Kahaniyaan', 'Krazzy 4', 'Kurbaan', 'Sanju', 'Thappad'.

Dia Mirza was recently seen in 'Nadaaniyan'. She played the role of Ibrahim Ali Khan's mother. The film offers a glimpse into the whirlwind romance between Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) and Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), two individuals from different worlds who think they have everything under control until emotions catch up. It is directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.

It also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Pia, a South Delhi diva determined to script her perfect love story, and Arjun, a middle-class overachiever with his sights set on becoming the debate team captain. Their worlds collide when Pia ropes Arjun into a transactional arrangement - posing as her boyfriend to pull off the perfect romantic facade. However, as real feelings sneak in, misunderstandings take over, leaving the duo questioning whether love can ever be scripted.

'Nadaaniyan' is available to stream on Netflix.