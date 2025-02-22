The woman got a call from her brother that night claiming he was in distress. When she reached the place, the accused beat up the victim, her brother and an autorickshaw driver who had ferried her, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Bhiwandi police books six for gangrape of woman in Thane district x 00:00

The Bhiwandi Police in Maharashtra has booked six people for allegedly gangraping a woman in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, six persons were booked for allegedly gangraping a 22-year-old woman.

She was allegedly raped in the early hours of Thursday in the thicket near a school in Nagaon and inside a pick up van, the Shanti Nagar police station official said, as per the PTI.

"The woman got a call from her brother that night claiming he was in distress. When she reached the place, the accused beat up the victim, her brother and an autorickshaw driver who had ferried her," the official said.

"The accused then allegedly raped her near a school in Nagaon and inside a pick up van. After she managed to escape from there, the woman approached the Bhiwandi taluka police station, which registered a zero FIR on Friday and transferred it to us," he said, according to the PTI.

The six have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for rape, gangrape and other offences but are yet to be arrested, the official informed, the news agency reported.

Three booked for sexually harassing woman in Thane district

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a case has been registered against three persons for allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered an FIR under the provisions of section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), section 75 (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, including a woman, an official said, reported the PTI.

He said that the trio, who had a dispute with the woman, visited her house in Dombivili town on Wednesday morning. One of them allegedly held her from behind, while the other accused touched her inappropriately and verbally abused her.

No arrests have been made in the case, and a probe is underway, he said, the PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)