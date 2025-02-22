Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar district of Maharashtra cops launch probe

Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar district of Maharashtra; cops launch probe

Updated on: 22 February,2025 04:27 PM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The body of the boy was sent to the Talasari rural hospital for post-mortem, an official said

Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar district of Maharashtra; cops launch probe

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar district of Maharashtra; cops launch probe
x
00:00

The body of a newborn baby was found in a riverbed in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.


According to a police official, the passersby and farmers alerted the police about the infant's body in the Udhwa-Nawapada Vanipada area on Thursday.


A case was registered against unidentified persons, the official said.


He said the body of the boy was sent to the Talasari rural hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the baby was only a day or two old and may have been carried away by the river's current before getting lodged in the vegetation, the official said, as per the PTI.

He said a probe is underway to trace the parents, and police teams are visiting nearby hospitals, maternity homes, and local communities to gather information.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in Mumbai, last month, a newborn was found dead in Malad (East) on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the body of the baby girl was discovered in a pit near a construction site in the Makrani Pada area.

A preliminary examination by a doctor revealed that the baby girl was a day old and was likely stillborn.

The police had registered a case against an unknown person and had launched an investigating the matter.

In an another incident in November last year, the Charkop Police in Mumbai had found a body of a newborn in a dustbin near Old Mhada Colony (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj MHADA Colony) in Kandivali.

The body of a baby girl born prematurely at around seven months, was found wrapped in a polythene bag.

A passerby noticed something suspicious and alerted the police.

Upon arrival, the police inspected the scene and found the baby.

The newborn was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead, an official had earlier said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against unknown persons, and an investigation has been initiated, an officer from Charkop Police Station.

Although there were no CCTV cameras directly covering the area, the police had launched an investigation into the matter, the officials had earlier said.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

palghar Crime News mumbai crime news maharashtra mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK