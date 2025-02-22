The body of the boy was sent to the Talasari rural hospital for post-mortem, an official said

The body of a newborn baby was found in a riverbed in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to a police official, the passersby and farmers alerted the police about the infant's body in the Udhwa-Nawapada Vanipada area on Thursday.

A case was registered against unidentified persons, the official said.

He said the body of the boy was sent to the Talasari rural hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the baby was only a day or two old and may have been carried away by the river's current before getting lodged in the vegetation, the official said, as per the PTI.

He said a probe is underway to trace the parents, and police teams are visiting nearby hospitals, maternity homes, and local communities to gather information.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in Mumbai, last month, a newborn was found dead in Malad (East) on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the body of the baby girl was discovered in a pit near a construction site in the Makrani Pada area.

A preliminary examination by a doctor revealed that the baby girl was a day old and was likely stillborn.

The police had registered a case against an unknown person and had launched an investigating the matter.

In an another incident in November last year, the Charkop Police in Mumbai had found a body of a newborn in a dustbin near Old Mhada Colony (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj MHADA Colony) in Kandivali.

The body of a baby girl born prematurely at around seven months, was found wrapped in a polythene bag.

A passerby noticed something suspicious and alerted the police.

Upon arrival, the police inspected the scene and found the baby.

The newborn was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead, an official had earlier said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against unknown persons, and an investigation has been initiated, an officer from Charkop Police Station.

Although there were no CCTV cameras directly covering the area, the police had launched an investigation into the matter, the officials had earlier said.

(with PTI inputs)