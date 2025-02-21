The blaze was extinguished by 1:03 pm, just under an hour after it was first reported, an official said

A fire broke out in the Ram Nagar Trolly Lane area of Bhandup east in Mumbai, the civic officials said on Friday.

The blaze was reported near the Post Office in Bhandup East, the officials said.

The incident was reported at 12:18 pm and was quickly brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) team.

The civic body said that the fire was confined to dry grass, wood, and bushes over an area of approximately 1000 x 2000 square feet.

"The blaze was extinguished by 1:03 pm, just under an hour after it was first reported," the officials said.

According to Walunj Wani from the Salt Commission Department, the land on which the fire occurred belongs to the Government of India. It was officially handed over to the Collector, suburbs on lease on October 14, 2024.

No injuries were reported in the incident, said an official.